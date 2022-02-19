Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Park National worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Park National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Park National by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Park National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

