Patientory (PTOY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $236.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $513,992.05 and $236.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

