Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 95,275 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.