Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,825 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Paya worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paya by 72.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 921,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Paya by 48.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

PAYA opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

