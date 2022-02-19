PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $143,556.06

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. PegNet has a total market cap of $143,556.06 and approximately $1,292.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.89 or 0.06788605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.09 or 0.99899558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

