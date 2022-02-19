Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.34 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

