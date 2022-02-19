Phore (PHR) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Phore has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $826,159.27 and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00439049 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,229,095 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

