PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and traded as low as $24.04. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 500,239 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,366,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 1,145,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 692,128 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 574,051 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 705,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 573,851 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

