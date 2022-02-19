Pirate Chain Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002926 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $223.40 million and $437,426.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00284489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,342,006 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

