Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Playtika by 10,738.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

