Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,046 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $64.10 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

