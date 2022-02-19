PutinCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $153.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.73 or 0.99994438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

