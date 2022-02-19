Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $641.24 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $641.24 million and $193.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00016337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,016,670 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

