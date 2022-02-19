Radio Caca Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $376.29 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 197,241,321,517 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

