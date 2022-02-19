Rally 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.73 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Rally has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $669.94 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,357,533 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

