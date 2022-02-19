Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.79

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and traded as high as $17.25. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 313 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

