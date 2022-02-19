RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several analysts have commented on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $587.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

