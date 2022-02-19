Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

