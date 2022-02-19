Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $35.65 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $246.15 million and approximately $35.65 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00007509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,038,343 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

