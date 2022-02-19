Realio Network Price Tops $0.41 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $505,322.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.