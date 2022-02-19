RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00279878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00094934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

