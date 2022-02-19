Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Vision worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

National Vision stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

