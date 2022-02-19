REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $666,097.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.31 or 0.06873018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,066.99 or 0.99909224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.