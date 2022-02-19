Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of RSG opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

