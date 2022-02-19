Reviewing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 7.43 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -21.25 Alector $21.10 million 63.02 -$190.23 million ($0.52) -31.46

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Alector -16.62% -12.96% -6.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Agenus and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 350.98%. Alector has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 153.06%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Alector.

Risk & Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agenus beats Alector on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

