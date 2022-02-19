Reviewing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.49% 7.07% 5.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.06 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.24 $86.27 million $1.64 31.56

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zhangmen Education and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 728.73%. Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.07%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Zhangmen Education on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

