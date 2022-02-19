Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $9.24 million and $859,025.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

