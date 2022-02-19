Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Achieves $584,941.62

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $584,941.62 and approximately $6,317.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $16.97 or 0.00042312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

