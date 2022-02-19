Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

