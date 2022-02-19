SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $260,331.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00777405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00218244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

