Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Safehold by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,971,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.51.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 186,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,296. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAFE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

