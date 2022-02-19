ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of ScanSource worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 27.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

