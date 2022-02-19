Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,580.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $826,131.83 and $1,580.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.89 or 0.06788605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.09 or 0.99899558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.