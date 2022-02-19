Serum (SRM) Market Cap Tops $286.76 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Serum has a market capitalization of $286.76 million and approximately $42.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00005366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00038494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

