SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.59

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and traded as low as $27.96. SGS shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 27,286 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,591.50.

Get SGS alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.