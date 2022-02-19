Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 15.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.