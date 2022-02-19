SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

