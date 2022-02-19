Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.04.
Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (STWRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.