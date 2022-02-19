Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.