SORA Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (XOR)

SORA (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, SORA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for $77.68 or 0.00195821 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA has a total market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $747,234.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SORA Profile

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 412,024 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SORA is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

