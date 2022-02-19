Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.78

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 5706908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
