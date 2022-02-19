Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.78

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 5706908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

