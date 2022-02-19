Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.93.

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Squarespace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $28.10 on Friday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

