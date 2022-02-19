Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

TSE SPB opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.