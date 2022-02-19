TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.11 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $51,185.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

