Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

