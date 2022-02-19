Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

