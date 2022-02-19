TenUp One Day Trading Volume Tops $72,846.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $934,211.76 and approximately $72,846.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,088,902 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

