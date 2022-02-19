Terra One Day Trading Volume Tops $983.79 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Terra has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.03 or 0.00127156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $19.92 billion and $983.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 804,100,228 coins and its circulating supply is 390,374,286 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

