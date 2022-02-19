The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,042.40

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,042.40 ($14.11) and traded as low as GBX 922 ($12.48). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.57), with a volume of 50,927 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.02. The company has a market capitalization of £382.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
