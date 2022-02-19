The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,042.40

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,042.40 ($14.11) and traded as low as GBX 922 ($12.48). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.57), with a volume of 50,927 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.02. The company has a market capitalization of £382.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87.

Get The Biotech Growth Trust alerts:

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.