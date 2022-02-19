The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $164,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.68 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.