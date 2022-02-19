The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $273,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 491,093 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

